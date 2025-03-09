SportsMixed Martial Arts

Andrew Tate, social media influencer who faces trafficking charges, sits cageside for UFC 313

Andrew Tate, left, attends a UFC 313 mixed martial arts...

Andrew Tate, left, attends a UFC 313 mixed martial arts event Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/John Locher

By The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Former kickboxer and controversial internet personality Andrew Tate was cageside for UFC 313 inside T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night, one night after attending Dana White’s Power Slap 12 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Tate and his brother, Tristan, left Romania late last month after a travel ban on them was lifted while they face charges including human trafficking, all part of an alleged organized crime ring. Andrew Tate was also charged with rape.

The Tates, who are dual U.S.-British citizens, were arrested in late 2022 and formally indicted last year.

The Tate brothers, who have denied all wrongdoing in the case, arrived in Florida on Feb. 27. Florida’s attorney general announced Tuesday that his office has opened a criminal investigation into the brothers.

“We live in a democratic society where it’s innocent until proven guilty. And I think my brother and I are largely misunderstood," Andrew Tate said Thursday in Florida.

White was seen shaking hands and hugging Tate and his brother, Tristan, on Friday, when the UFC president and CEO could be heard on a viral video saying: “Welcome to the States, boys.”

More MMA

TKO Group, which houses WWE and UFC, starts boxing promotion in deal with Saudi Arabia2m read
Du Plessis successfully defends middleweight belt in rematch with Strickland in UFC 3121m read
Du Plessis puts title on the line in rematch with Strickland at UFC 3122m read
UFC head Dana White criticizes fighter's praise of Hitler and other comments
Fight photos: LI-trained Dvalishvili defends title at UFC 311

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME