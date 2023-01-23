The new UFC champions in 2023

Every year, there's a handful or two of new champions in the UFC. Here's the 2023 edition of tracking those new UFC champions, listed in chronological orders and will include interim champions.

UFC flyweight champion: Brandon Moreno

The fourth installment of Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno maintained its natural order of Moreno winning every other fight. Moreno regained the flyweight title with a doctor's stoppage after round three of their bout at UFC 283 on Jan. 21. Moreno landed a powerful show that caused major swelling and a cut near Figueiredo's eye. A doctor examined Figueiredo's eye after the third round and stopped the bout.

UFC light heavyweight champion: Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill became the champion at UFC 283 on Jan. 21 with a clear and decisive win over Glover Teixeira. Hill shut down the grappling attempts of Teixeira, a former champion, and outstruck him with his hands and legs, leading to a 50-44 unanimous decision all three judges' scorecards.