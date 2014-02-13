UFC changes fight bonus structure

Back in the day, you know, like, about a week or so ago, one so-so submission on an entire fight card would yield a sweet $50,000 bonus paycheck to a UFC fighter, even if there were far more exciting fights that night.

That's a goner, now.

The UFC announced earlier this week that they are eliminating the submission of the night and knockout of the night bonuses and replacing them with two "Performance of the Night" bonuses instead.

This allows for am individual ighter involved in something that stands out that night to pick up a few extra bucks without necessarily having to get a submission or knockout. Not to say those finishes won't qualify as a performance of the night. Heck, it's even possible that a losing fighter could win such a bonus.

Bonuses will remain at $50,000 each, and the fight of the night bonus remains in place, too.

Joe Lauzon earned the most submission of the night bonuses (6), and Anderson Silva had the most knockout of the night bonuses (7). Both are tied for most UFC fight bonuses overall with 12.