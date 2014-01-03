UFC Fight Pass debuts this weekend

A few hours before the start of UFC 168 in Las Vegas, the UFC unveiled its new digital subscription called "UFC Fight Pass."

It's had its share of commentary in social media (as does just about everything does). If you haven't paid much attention to what Fight Pass is all about, here are some bulletpoints ahead of this Saturday's debut in Singapore.

-- It will cost $10 per month, beginning March 1. Until then, you can sign up for a free trial at http://ufc.tv.

-- At its second most basic premise (the first being to make money, as all businesses have a right to do), Fight Pass allows the UFC to broadcast its international events in the proper time in that market, while still letting fans around the world watch it live if they wish. For example, UFC will air its Singapore card this Saturday in primetime there, which is 9 a.m. Saturday in the Eastern time zone.

-- On-demand access to the Zuffa fight library, including old UFC, Pride, WEC, Strikeforce and other promotions.

-- Original programming also will be housed on Fight Pass.

-- Prelims for pay-per-view events and other major broadcast events will air on Fight Pass now rather than Facebook.

-- Fight Pass will roll out to fans in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand first, with plans for more markets later in 2014.

-- International events can be watched live or on-demand.

-- Fight Pass is only available on computers to start (desktops and laptops), but the UFC said they plan to roll it out to smart devices soon.