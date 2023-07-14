SportsMixed Martial Arts

Jamahal Hill to vacate light heavyweight UFC title after rupturing Achilles

Jamahal Hill, lett, punches Ovince Saint Preux in a light...

Jamahal Hill, lett, punches Ovince Saint Preux in a light heavyweight bout at UFC APEX on December 5, 2020 in Las Vegas. Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

By The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill will relinquish his title after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

Hill said on his YouTube page late Thursday that the injury will require surgery and lengthy rehabilitation.

“If I had my choice, would I like to give up the belt?” he said. “No, I wouldn’t. You got to be consistent. I understand, it’s the business. The show must go on. I’m not exempt from that.”

Hill won the then-vacant light heavyweight title by beating Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in January and had planned to defend it against former champion Jiří Procházka. Procházka previously held the title before vacating it due to a shoulder injury last year.

Hill was on a four-fight win streak and is 12-1 overall.

More MMA

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME