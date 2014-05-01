SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC's Conor McGregor a sharp dresser with sharper tongue

Conor McGregor, of Ireland, leaves the ring draped in an Irish flag after beating Max Holloway at UFC on Fox Sports 1 in Boston on Aug. 17, 2013. Credit: AP

By Mark LaMonica

Conor McGregor is a snazzy dresser, as you'll see in the video embedded below.

And the UFC featherweight from Ireland can talk even better than he can put an outfit together.

Among the highlights: "Now I’m back and I’m going to rip through them. I’ll smash Chad Mendes, I’ll annihilate Jose Aldo. I’m coming to take over the division. It’s my division.”

Plenty more in the video below from McGregor's spot Wednesday night on "UFC Tonight."

(Mobile users can watch by clicking the link above)

