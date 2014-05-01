UFC's Conor McGregor a sharp dresser with sharper tongue

Conor McGregor is a snazzy dresser, as you'll see in the video embedded below.

And the UFC featherweight from Ireland can talk even better than he can put an outfit together.

Among the highlights: "Now I’m back and I’m going to rip through them. I’ll smash Chad Mendes, I’ll annihilate Jose Aldo. I’m coming to take over the division. It’s my division.”

Plenty more in the video below from McGregor's spot Wednesday night on "UFC Tonight."

Video: McGregor fired up to face Miller in Ireland

(Mobile users can watch by clicking the link above)