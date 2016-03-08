UFC’s Paige VanZant on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 22

Paige VanZant, a UFC strawweight fighter, will be on the next season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

ABC revealed the cast for Season 22 of the reality competition series on Tuesday’s “Good Morning America.” Van Zant will be paired with Mark Ballas.

VanZant is the third mixed martial arts fighter to be on the show, but the first active one. Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture both were retired when they appeared on the show. Liddell made it to Week 4 in Season 9, and Couture was ousted in Week 3 of Season 19.

VanZant, 21, is one of three active professional athletes on “Dancing With the Stars” for this season, which begins March 21. She joins Von Miller of the Denver Broncos and Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

VanZant (6-2) has won three straight UFC fights until losing in the fifth round to Rose Namajunas last December.

The rest of the “DWTS” cast includes:

Ginger Zee and Val Chmerkovskiy

Antonio Brown and Sharna Burgess

Doug Flutie and Karina Smirnoff

Wanya Morris and Lindsay Arnold

Von Miller and Witney Carson

Nyle Dimarco and Peta Murgatroyd

Jodie Sweetin and Keo Motsepe

Mischa Barton and Artem Chigvintsev

Marla Maples and Tony Dovolani

Paige VanZant and Mark Ballas

Kim Fields and Sasha Farber

Geraldo Rivera and Edyta Sliwinska