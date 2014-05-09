Upcoming amateur MMA fights in Long Island and Queens

Another month or so left in this New York State legislative session to see if the unique law that bans professional mixed martial arts but allows for amateur MMA events gets changed.

In the meantime, there are two upcoming amateur MMA events in the Long Island area to keep an eye on.

1) New York Fight Exchange on June 7

NYFE 3: Unstoppable plans to crown the first WKA New York State MMA champion and a national champion at the event. (WKA, the World Kickboxing Association, is the sanctioning body for the event, not that state law requires such a thing for amateur events.)

Scheduled bouts for the event at Amazura Concert Hall in Jamaica include:

Mike Kuhn vs. Elijah Punzone for the WKA New York State Amateur Bantamweight Title

Constantine Gemelas vs. Eric Ott for the WKA New York State Amateur Middleweight Title.

Jerome Mickle vs. Hugh McKenna for the WKA United States Amateur Welterweight Title.

See nyfemma.com for more.

2) MMA Platinum Gloves on June 28

The fifth event from this group will feature 10 bouts showcasing Long Island fighters and others from the tri-state area.

Nick Fiore is scheduled to make his first MMA Platinum Gloves lightweight title defense on the card, which will be held at the Sports Arena in St. James.

See MMAPlatinumGloves.com for more.