Upcoming bouts for Long Island's MMA fighters

Long Island may not be Brazil when it comes to producing the volume of mixed martial arts fighters, but this little spot has come quite far in the seven years since East Meadow's Matt Serra knocked out Georges St-Pierre in 2007.

There are seven Long Islanders in the UFC at the moment, plus others in Bellator, ONE FC and elsewhere.

The followng list is by no means exhaustive, but have a look at some of the upcoming bouts scheduled for Long Island fighters.

March 7: Anthony Leone (Center Moriches) fights bantamweight champion Eduardo Dantas at Bellator 111 in Oklahoma.

March 14: Andrew Leone (Center Moriches) fight Shinichi Kojima at ONE FC 14 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

March 15: Dennis Bermudez (West Islip) fights Jimy Hettes at UFC 171 in Dallas.

March 23: Gian Villante (Levittown) fights Fabio Maldonado at UFC Fight Night in Natal, Brazil.

April 11: Ryan LaFlare (Lindenhurst) fights John Howard at UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi.

May 16: Chris Wade (Islip) defends his lightweight title at Ring of Combat 48 in Atlantic City.

May 24: UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman (Baldwin) defends his title against Vitor Belfort at UFC 173 in Las Vegas.