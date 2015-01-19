Uriah Hall calls out Costas Philippou after win at UFC Fight Night 59 in Boston

Uriah Hall needed less than four minutes to put an end to Ron Stallings' UFC debut at UFC Fight Night 59 in Boston on Sunday night.

He connected with a straight right hand to Stallings' left eye and followed up with several more strikes to his grounded opponent. When Hall let Stallings up, referee Herb Dean saw a deep cut above and below Stallings' eye and called in the doctor for a look. The cageside doctor stopped the fight.

Then Hall, who emigrated from Jamaica to Queens as a youth, really went to work with some fighting words for his original opponent Costas Philippou, who pulled out of the fight with an injury earlier this month.

"I know Costas punked out," Hall said during his in-cage interview with Joe Rogan. "He dodged a bullet there, that was for you. Let's make the fight."

During his post-fight interview backstage, Hall continued.

"I don't have animosity towards Philippou but don't make excuses," Hall said. "I fought with injuries. Part of the game is adapting. I fought with injuries but you would never know because I don't make excuses. I just feel like he's running away and making excuses."

There is a history between Hall and Philippou, who lives on Long Island and fights out of Bellmore Kickboxing Academy. Philippou and Hall fought at Ring of Combat in New Jersey in February 2011, with Philippou earning the win by majority decision.

After calling out Philippou in the cage, Hall then offered a message of peace and encourage Americans to stop fighting with police and each other.