Urijah Faber headlines Ultimate Finale in April

Urijah Faber repeated a familiar answer to a familiar question after last Saturday's UFC 157 victory.

When asked who he wanted to fight next, Faber said whoever the UFC gives him.

Well, on Wednesday evening, they gave him Scott Jorgensen on April 13 in the main event of this season's "Ultimate Fighter" finale. The fight takes place at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, a departure from the usual, smaller concert venues that hosted previous "TUF" finales.

Faber vs. Jorgensen replaced the flyweight title fight between champion Demetrious Johnson and challenger John Moraga. Johnson pulled out of the fight Tuesday with an undisclosed injury.

Faber, the No. 2 ranked bantamweight is coming off a submission of Ivan Menjivar last Saturday. No. 7 Jorgensen last fought in December, where he earned fight of the night honors in a win over John Albert.