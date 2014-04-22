SportsMixed Martial Arts

Watch: Jon Jones on 'Live with Kelly & Michael'

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones arrives at the FOX...

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones arrives at the FOX All-Star Party at the Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, Calif. (Jan. 8, 2013) Credit: Getty

By Mark LaMonica

Jon Jones told a number of us media folk on Monday that he's a big fan of Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan and that he was extremely excited to be a guest on Tuesday morning's "Live with Kelly and Michael."

The light heavyweight champ was the first UFC fighter to appear on the show, and it's in part to hype his UFC 172 title defense this Saturday in Baltimore.

Jones is no stranger to media exposure, but "Live" isn't exactly the target demographic for MMA fans.

So how did Jones do on the show? Watch the two clips below and draw your own conclusions.

First up, the interview:

(Newsday's mobile users can watch at http://bcove.me/eafds4qg)

And now, the technique teaching where Jones demonstrates the Superman punch and more to Strahan and Ripa.

(Newsday's mobile users can watch at http://bcove.me/0n6y8he3)

