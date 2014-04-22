Watch: Jon Jones on 'Live with Kelly & Michael'

Jon Jones told a number of us media folk on Monday that he's a big fan of Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan and that he was extremely excited to be a guest on Tuesday morning's "Live with Kelly and Michael."

The light heavyweight champ was the first UFC fighter to appear on the show, and it's in part to hype his UFC 172 title defense this Saturday in Baltimore.

Jones is no stranger to media exposure, but "Live" isn't exactly the target demographic for MMA fans.

So how did Jones do on the show? Watch the two clips below and draw your own conclusions.

First up, the interview:

(Newsday's mobile users can watch at http://bcove.me/eafds4qg)

And now, the technique teaching where Jones demonstrates the Superman punch and more to Strahan and Ripa.

(Newsday's mobile users can watch at http://bcove.me/0n6y8he3)