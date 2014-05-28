World Series of Fighting to air on NBC as part of new deal

World Series of Fighting will make its debut on NBC on July 5 as part of the new deal announced Tuesday that extends the broadcast agreement throught 2017.

NBC will maintain exclusive rights to WSOF events, with most of them airing live on NBC Sports Network and featured on NBC's digital platforms.

But that July 5 card will air on NBC, the first time the network has put a WSOF event on its major station. A Dec. 27 card is also scheduled to air on NBC.

The July 5 fight features WSOF lightweight champion Justin Gaethje defending his title against Nick Newell, an undefeated fighter who has one arm. Jon Fitch and Josh Burkman will co-headline the card.