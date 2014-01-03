SportsMixed Martial Arts

WSOF highlight reel airs Saturday

Justin Gaethje, right, stopped Dan Lauzon by TKO in the first round at World Series of Fighting 6. (Oct. 26, 2013) Credit: WSOF/Lucas Noonan

By Mark LaMonica

New years mean looks back at old years.

Next up in the traditional year in review type media cut-ups will be World Series of Fighting. The promotion's "Unstoppable: Best of WSOF" compilation program airs Saturday, Jan. 4 on the NBC Sports Network at 10 p.m. (or just after the Notre Dame-Boston College hockey game ends).

Here's a look at the fights you can see then:

WSOF 1

Anthony Johnson vs. DJ Linderman
Marlon Moraes vs. Miguel Torres
Andrei Arlovski vs. Devin Cole

WSOF 2

Andrei Arlovski vs. Anthony Johnson
Marlon Moraes vs. Tyson Nam
Josh Burkman vs. Aaron Simpson

WSOF 3

Justin Gaethje vs. Brian Cobb
Steve Carl vs. Tyson Steel
Dan Lauzon vs. John Gunderson
Josh Burkman vs. Jon Fitch

WSOF 4

Ray Sefo vs. Dave Huckaba
Nick Newell vs. Keon Caldwell
Marlon Moraes vs. Brandon Hempleman
Tyrone Spong vs. Angel Deanda

WSOF 5

David Branch vs. Danillo Villefort
Waylon Lowe vs. Georgi Karakhanyan
Andrei Arlovski vs. Mike Kyle

WSOF 6

Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Lauzon
Marlon Moraes vs. Carson Beebee
Josh Burkman vs. Steve Carl

WSOF 7

Nick Newell vs. Sabah Fadai
Jesse Taylor vs. Elvis Mutapcic
Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Lance Palmer
 

