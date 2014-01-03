WSOF highlight reel airs Saturday

New years mean looks back at old years.

Next up in the traditional year in review type media cut-ups will be World Series of Fighting. The promotion's "Unstoppable: Best of WSOF" compilation program airs Saturday, Jan. 4 on the NBC Sports Network at 10 p.m. (or just after the Notre Dame-Boston College hockey game ends).

Here's a look at the fights you can see then:

WSOF 1

Anthony Johnson vs. DJ Linderman

Marlon Moraes vs. Miguel Torres

Andrei Arlovski vs. Devin Cole

WSOF 2

Andrei Arlovski vs. Anthony Johnson

Marlon Moraes vs. Tyson Nam

Josh Burkman vs. Aaron Simpson

WSOF 3

Justin Gaethje vs. Brian Cobb

Steve Carl vs. Tyson Steel

Dan Lauzon vs. John Gunderson

Josh Burkman vs. Jon Fitch

WSOF 4

Ray Sefo vs. Dave Huckaba

Nick Newell vs. Keon Caldwell

Marlon Moraes vs. Brandon Hempleman

Tyrone Spong vs. Angel Deanda

WSOF 5

David Branch vs. Danillo Villefort

Waylon Lowe vs. Georgi Karakhanyan

Andrei Arlovski vs. Mike Kyle

WSOF 6

Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Lauzon

Marlon Moraes vs. Carson Beebee

Josh Burkman vs. Steve Carl

WSOF 7

Nick Newell vs. Sabah Fadai

Jesse Taylor vs. Elvis Mutapcic

Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Lance Palmer

