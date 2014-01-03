WSOF highlight reel airs Saturday
New years mean looks back at old years.
Next up in the traditional year in review type media cut-ups will be World Series of Fighting. The promotion's "Unstoppable: Best of WSOF" compilation program airs Saturday, Jan. 4 on the NBC Sports Network at 10 p.m. (or just after the Notre Dame-Boston College hockey game ends).
Here's a look at the fights you can see then:
WSOF 1
Anthony Johnson vs. DJ Linderman
Marlon Moraes vs. Miguel Torres
Andrei Arlovski vs. Devin Cole
WSOF 2
Andrei Arlovski vs. Anthony Johnson
Marlon Moraes vs. Tyson Nam
Josh Burkman vs. Aaron Simpson
WSOF 3
Justin Gaethje vs. Brian Cobb
Steve Carl vs. Tyson Steel
Dan Lauzon vs. John Gunderson
Josh Burkman vs. Jon Fitch
WSOF 4
Ray Sefo vs. Dave Huckaba
Nick Newell vs. Keon Caldwell
Marlon Moraes vs. Brandon Hempleman
Tyrone Spong vs. Angel Deanda
WSOF 5
David Branch vs. Danillo Villefort
Waylon Lowe vs. Georgi Karakhanyan
Andrei Arlovski vs. Mike Kyle
WSOF 6
Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Lauzon
Marlon Moraes vs. Carson Beebee
Josh Burkman vs. Steve Carl
WSOF 7
Nick Newell vs. Sabah Fadai
Jesse Taylor vs. Elvis Mutapcic
Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Lance Palmer