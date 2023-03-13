Monday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Drew Rom to minor league camp.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned INF David Hamilton, INF/OF Ceddanne Rafaela and LHP Brandon Walter to Worcester (AAA).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reassigned RHP T.J. Zeuch and C Willie MacIver to minor league camp.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reassigned RHP R.J. Dabovich to minor league camp. Optioned LHP Sam Long.

FREDERICK KEYS — Signed INFs Luke Becker, Gavin Johns, Clayton Mehlbauer and Justin Twine.

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed F Eugene Omoruyi to a second 10-day contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed G Chris Lindstrom to a five-year contract extension. Signed P Bradley Pinion to a three-year contract.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released DE Calais Campbell.

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed CB Cam to Lewis to a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with P Sam Martin on a three-year contract. Agreed to terms with LB Tyler Matakevich on a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed S Michael J. Thomas to a one-year contract extension.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed DL Isaiah Buggs and RB Craig Reynolds. Tendered exclusive rights free agents: LS Scott Daly, DL Benito Jones, LB Anthony Pittman, TEs Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed P Jamie Gillian, LS Casey Kreiter and G Wyatt Davis.

BOSTON BRUINS — Summoned C Jakub Lauko from Providence (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Promoted F Mike Hardman from Rockford (AHL). Recalled F Buddy Robinson from Rockford (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Matt Luff from Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed D Marek Alscher to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Mark Jankowski to a one-year contract.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed LW Aidan McDonough to a two-year, entry-level contract.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Suspended F Bokondji Imama one game.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Suspended LW Justin Nachbaur one game.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Suspended D/F Loren Ulett two games.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed F Franck Boli to a one-year contract.

GEORGIA TECH — Named Damon Stoudamire men's head basketball coach.

MISSISSIPPI — Named Chris Beard men's head basketball coach.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Jeff Bowen football offensive line coach.