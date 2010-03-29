Moore helps UConn put away Iowa State early

DAYTON, Ohio - Maya Moore made a three-pointer from the top of the key for Connecticut's first basket. Then she hit one from the left corner. Just like that, another Huskies rout was on.

Moore scored 16 of her 25 points in the opening nine minutes and seemingly invincible UConn took it from there to roll over Iowa State, 74-36, in a regional semifinal Sunday.

"Connecticut is certainly as good as advertised," Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said. "I don't think I've had a whipping like that since I was a little kid and I broke something of my mom's."

Kelly Faris came off the bench for 16 points and Tina Charles also had 16 for the Huskies (36-0), who extended their unprecedented winning streak to 75 in a row.

The Huskies have won their first three games in the tournament by a combined 148 points - the most ever. UConn easily surpassed the previous mark of 131 it set in 2000 and 2001.

A frequently overlooked strength of the Huskies - team defense - was evident. Iowa State came in shooting 43 percent from the field but made just 15 of 53 shots. The Cyclones, one of the nation's pre-eminent three-point-shooting teams, were rattled into going only 6-for-25 behind the arc.

"I know it sounds like a broken record from me, but going into today's game, I wasn't really sure how we were going to keep them from making a bunch of threes," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. "I can't tell you how well this group played defensively, how they locked into the scouting report and how well they prepared. They just played exceptionally well defensively."

Anna Prins scored 10 points for Iowa State (25-8).

The outcome was never in doubt after Moore hit her first four three-pointers. She's hit 12 of her 17 three-pointers in this tournament. "You don't have to convince any of us guards to shoot the 3-ball when we get a wide-open look," Moore said with a smile.

"[The Huskies] are the best team I think I've seen," said Iowa State star guard Alison Lacey, who had nine points, seven fewer than her average.

Connecticut advances to its fifth straight regional championship game and 10th in 11 years. The Huskies will meet third-seeded Florida State Tuesday night.

So good are the Huskies that their chief competitors now may be the great UConn and Tennessee teams of the past, according to Fennelly, who has won 498 games in his 22 years as a head coach.

Connecticut "is arguably the best team I've ever seen," he said, shaking his head.