Moore leads UConn past FSU into Final Four

DAYTON, Ohio - Maya Moore and Connecticut are just two steps away from their ultimate goal after another rout in the NCAA Tournament.

Moore scored 22 points to lead the Huskies past Florida State, 90-50, last , sending the defending champions back to the Final Four and stretching their unprecedented win streak to 76 games.

Tina Charles controlled the paint with 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Huskies (37-0), who advance to their eighth Final Four since 2000 where they will meet Baylor in the semifinals Sunday night.

The 40-point victory was the largest margin ever in a regional final.

Jacinta Monroe had 15 points for the Seminoles (29-6), who set a school record for victories while going deeper in the NCAA Tournament than any FSU team before.

Moore, selected as the regional's most outstanding player, had 11 points early then watched from the bench with foul trouble as Charles and her supporting cast stretched the lead. Moore then returned with eight quick points after the break as the Huskies sealed the deal.

Kalana Greene added 15 points and Tiffany Hayes had 13 points, seven assists and five rebounds for UConn. The Huskies shot 61 percent in the second half to pull away while limiting the Seminoles to 25 percent.

The Huskies are dominating unlike any team ever. No team has come within 12 points of them all season. They have won their first four games of the 2010 NCAA Tournament by a record 188 points - a margin of 47 points a game. They are now 11-5 in regional championship games.

"Boy, they make you play ugly," FSU coach Sue Semrau said, shaking her head. "We missed a ton of shots but that's because they did such a great job in every area."

The University of Dayton Arena crowd's allegiance was almost evenly split between the teams. One underdog-lover did wear a white shirt with red letters that said, "Any 1 But UConn."