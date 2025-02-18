AUTO RACING: NASCAR moves to Atlanta after William Byron's second Daytona 500 win

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Ambetter Health 400

Site: Hampton, Georgia.

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 11:30 a.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (FOX).

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 260 laps, 400.4 miles.

Last year: Daniel Suarez edged Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch in a three-wide finish. There were 10 cautions and an Atlanta-record 47 lead changes, alongside a pileup of at least 16 cars, the biggest in the history of Atlanta Motor Speedway.

William Byron celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

Last race: William Byron captured his second Daytona 500 win while narrowly avoiding a final-lap crash.

Next race: March 2, Austin, Texas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250

Ryan Preece (60) flips upside down as he crashes going in to turn 3 as Erik Jones (43) goes past during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Credit: AP/Mike Troxell

Site: Hampton, Georgia.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 5:05 p.m.; Saturday, race, 5 p.m. (CW).

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 163 laps, 251.02 miles.

Last year: Austin Hill won his second straight series race to open the season on an overtime restart.

Last race: Jesse Love earned his second career win, taking the white flag as multiple cars collided in overtime.

Next race: March 1, Austin Texas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Fr8 208

Site: Hampton, Georgia.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 3:05 p.m.; Saturday, race, 2 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 135 laps, 207.9 miles.

Last year: Kyle Busch walked away with his 65th career win, after quashing a late surge by Ty Majeski and Corey Heim.

Last race: Heim was declared the winner after a post-race inspection disqualified Parker Kligerman.

Next race: March 14, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lando Norris claimed his first world championship in Abu Dhabi, ending Max Verstappen’s four-year winning streak.

Next race: March 16, Melbourne, Australia.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Colton Herta won at Nashville Superspeedway while Alex Palou wrapped up his third series championship in four years.

Next race: March 2, St. Petersburg, Florida.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next event: March 6-9, Gainesville, Florida.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next event: March 2-3, Barberville, Florida.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars