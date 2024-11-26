AUTO RACING: Stop if you've heard this before: Max Verstappen is the champion again in Formula 1

All Times Eastern

FORMULA 1

Qatar Grand Prix

Site: Losail, Qatar.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 8:30 a.m., and Sprint qualifying, 12:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sprint, 9 a.m., and qualifying, 1 p.m.; Sunday, race, 11 a.m. (ESPN).

Track: Lusail International Circuit.

Race distance: 57 laps, 191.762 miles.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, center, celebrates winning the Formula 1 championship with his team after the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/John Locher

Last year: Max Verstappen won, the second race in a string of seven straight victories — and 19 in 22 overall — to end the season.

Last race: Verstappen went winless for the 11th consecutive race, but his fifth-place finish in Las Vegas was enough to clinch his fourth straight season championship as George Russell and Lewis Hamilton gave Mercedes a 1-2 finish.

Fast facts: Verstappen can match Michael Schumacher’s record of five straight F1 season titles (2000-04) by winning again next year. ... Verstappen joined Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton (2017-20), Sebastian Vettel (2010-13) and Juan Manuel Fangio (1954-57) as drivers with four straight championships. ... Russell's victory was his second of the season and the fourth for Mercedes. Seven-time champion Hamilton also has won twice for the manufacturer.

Next race: Dec. 8, Abu Dhabi.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NASCAR Cup Series

Last race: Joey Logano led 107 laps to dominate the winner-take-all finale at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 10, earning his third championship and completing a remarkable turnaround after initially missing the second-round cut before earning a reprieve with another driver’s disqualification. Team Penske clinched its third motorsports crown in less than a month.

Fast facts: All of Logano’s titles have come in even-numbered years: 2018, 2022 and this season. He and Kyle Busch are the series’ only active three-time champions. ... Playoff drivers William Byron (Chevy) and Tyler Reddick (Toyota) finished third and sixth, respectively, in the 312-lap race in the desert.

Next race: Feb. 16, 2025, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Last race: Justin Allgaier took his first series title. Allgaier overcame a flat tire and consecutive penalties that dropped him in the grid, then withstood another caution that forced a double-overtime restart to give JR Motorsports the crown.

Fast facts: Allgaier earned the fourth Xfinity title for JR Motorsports and Hall of Fame owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. ... Riley Herbst won the first two stages and race for Stewart-Haas Racing, which ceased operations after Phoenix. ... Cole Custer was eighth, AJ Allmendinger ninth and Austin Hill 10th among playoff finalists.

Next race: Feb. 15, 2025, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR Truck Series

Last race: Ty Majeski dominated from the pole in a Ford to earn his first championship, holding off playoff drivers Corey Heim and Christian Eckes in the 150-mile finale at Phoenix Raceway. Majeski led 132 laps, Heim 16 and championship finalist Grant Enfinger two while finishing fifth.

Fast facts: Majeski clinched a series-high sixth title for ThorSport Racing. He raced in his second championship four in just his third full-time season.

Next race: Feb. 14, 2025, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

IndyCar

Last race: Alex Palou claimed his second consecutive IndyCar championship and third in four years at Nashville Superspeedway, where Colton Herta won the Music City Grand Prix for Andretti Global.

Next race: March 2, 2025, St. Petersburg, Florida.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA Drag Racing

Last event: Drag racers ended their season in Pomona, California, last week with Antron Brown winning the Top Fuel title at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals and taking his fourth world championship. ... Jack Breckman, driving for injured and recovering drag-racing great John Force, won the Funny Car event with Austin Prock taking the series crown. Breckman brought Force’s racer into second overall. ... Greg Anderson won his sixth Pro Stock world championship. ... Gaige Herrera won his second straight Pro Stock Motorcycle title. ... Three-time NASCAR champion and current Top Fuel racer Tony Stewart and wife Leah Pruett welcomed newborn son Dominic James. Dad was there for the birth before going back to compete.

Fast Facts: Brown won the Top Fuel series title by 62 points over Doug Kalitta. Justin Ashley was third, Shawn Langdon was fourth and Brittany Force, John Force’s daughter, was fifth. ... Prock was dominant this season in winning the Funny Car title by 166 points over Force, who is still recovering from a horrific accident in Virginia this past June. Force returned to the track to watch. Ron Capps was third overall with Matt Hagan and Bob Tasca III rounding out the top five. ... Prock had won eight times heading into the finals and clinched the series title when he qualified No. 1 for the 15th time this season. It was Prock’s first season in Funny Car.

Next event: March 6-9, 2025, Gainesville, Florida.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

World of Outlaws Sprint Cars

Last event: David Gravel won in Concord, North Carolina, on Nov. 7 and clinched the series crown a day later. Gravel finished fourth in the Nov. 8 race, which was enough to lock up the title.

Next race: Feb. 5-8, 2025, Barberville, Florida.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars