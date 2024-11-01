Argentines flocking to watch F1 driver Colapinto at Brazilian GP

SAO PAULO — Thanks to Franco Colapinto, Spanish can be heard all over the Brazilian Grand Prix.

That's because thousands of Argentines have flocked to Interlagos to cheer their newest sports star in Formula 1.

The charismatic Colapinto finished the Mexican GP last weekend in 12th position, out of the points positions. But the 21-year-old Williams driver has earned five points since the Italian GP on Sept. 1, which was five points more than his predecessor Logan Sargeant managed all year.

At least 10,000 Argentines have come to Sao Paulo, according to estimates by tourism agencies. That is one sixth of those expected to attend the Interlagos track this weekend.

Argentine supporters were already in the stands during Friday practice and sprint race qualifying, showing off the national colors on hats, flags and soccer T-shirts in hope of inspiring Colapinto, the only South American on the grid.

“Franco, 46 million Argentinians are with you,” read one banner. “Be strong.”

Most Argentines have fading memories of watching five-time F1 champion Juan Manuel Fangio (1950-58) or Carlos Reutemann (1972-82) win races. Gastón Mazzacane (2000-01) was the most recent Argentine to drive until Colapinto arrived, and he didn't score a point.

Williams driver Franco Colapinto, of Argentina, steers his car during the sprint qualifying session, ahead of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix auto race at the Interlagos racetrack, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. Credit: AP/Andre Penner

Fashion designer Anna Rosatti, 52, has come to her first F1 grand prix because of Colapinto, and childhood memories of celebrating Argentine success on TV.

“I used to watch Carlos Reutermann with my parents," she said. "Colapinto's story of fighting hard, falling and coming back reminds me of my childhood, of what it is to be Argentine.” She was in the Interlagos paddock, carrying three national flags and wearing a cap celebrating Argentina's World Cup soccer title in 2022.

Brazilian fans such as Felipe Santos, 42, are also keen to see Colapinto do well at Interlagos.

“He is funny, but he is also a fighter. We love this here," Santos said. "This is not soccer, no Brazil vs. Argentina. It is racing, and anyone who likes racing likes his style.”

Williams team principal James Vowles said on Friday he was speaking to other teams about finding a place for Colapinto next year.

“We are actively working with teams that are interested to try and find the right arrangement that helps Franco, that protects Franco as well, and protects all parties,” Vowles said.

Later, in sprint race qualifying, Colapinto knocked out former F1 champion Fernando Alonso en route to 14th place, five behind his Williams teammate Alexander Albon. Still, Colapinto was happy about his prospects and the support of compatriots at Interlagos.

“It was just amazing to see all the support I received here, those travelling fans coming to the race and creating such a joyful atmosphere,” Colapinto said. “It was a hard afternoon, but let's see what we can do tomorrow. There's a lot still to happen this weekend.”