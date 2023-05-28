BuildSubmarines.com to be featured on RFK Racing cars after multiyear partnership

CONCORD, N.C. — RFK Racing on Sunday announced a multiyear partnership with BlueForge Alliance, the nonprofit integrator for the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Industrial Base program. BuildSubmarines.com will be featured as a primary partner for 10 races across RFK’s two NASCAR Cup Series teams this year and for 18 races per season beginning in 2024.

BuildSubmarines.com will make its debut on co-owner and driver Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford at the Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16. It will debut on Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford on Labor Day weekend at Darlington.

“I’m proud to support a cause of such vital significance to our country with this new partnership,” Keselowski said. “The synergies between a NASCAR team and our military’s needs to stay on track fast are countless. We hope to inspire the workforce of the next generation across the country when they see RFK race and hear our message.”

The partnership will showcase the wide array of desirable careers across the nation, the sides announced in a news release. It said BFA and RFK Racing efforts will support the mission to “recruit, hire, train, develop and retain the vital SIB workforce that will build the Navy’s next generation of submarines.”