Carlos Sainz becomes F1 Grand Prix Drivers' Association director

Williams driver Carlos Sainz of Spain attends the F1 75 Live launch event at the O2 arena in London, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. Credit: AP/Kin Cheung

By The Associated Press

MONACO — Spanish driver Carlos Sainz has become a director at Formula One’s Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, which acts as a union for the grid’s stars.

The Williams driver will take the position vacated by Sebastian Vettel.

“I am passionate about my sport and think we drivers have a responsibility to do all we can to work with the stakeholders to forward the sport in many aspects,” Sainz said in a post on the GPDA’s Instagram account.

Last year, the GPDA challenged Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s leadership of the FIA by urging the Emirati to treat them like adults after Max Verstappen was ordered to perform community service for swearing in a press conference.

