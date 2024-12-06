SportsMotor Racing

Chinese Grand Prix to stay in F1 until at least 2030 as Zhou Guanyu leaves the grid

FILE Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico crosses the finish line to place third at the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China, Sunday, April 21, 2024. Credit: AP/Andres Martinez Casares

By The Associated Press

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — The Chinese Grand Prix will stay on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2030 in a contract extension announced Friday.

The deal was struck even though F1's first Chinese driver, Zhou Guanyu, is without a race seat next year.

F1's previous contract to race at the Shanghai International Circuit, signed in 2021, had been due to run out next year. In a statement announcing the extension, F1 claimed a “fanbase” of 150 million people in China and said most had started to follow F1 in the last four years.

Shanghai hosts the second round of the 2025 season from March 21 through 23, including a sprint race.

Zhou became the first Chinese driver in F1 with what was then known as the Alfa Romeo team in 2022. Now in his third season with the team, which now competes as Sauber, he is without a place on the grid next year.

Zhou didn't race in China until this year because races at Shanghai were repeatedly cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The first Chinese Grand Prix was held in 2004. It did not take place from 2020 through 2023.

