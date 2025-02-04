How to watch the Daytona 500 and what to watch for in 'The Great American Race'

. — Denny Hamlin tries to win his fourth Daytona 500 and defending race winner William Byron goes for the repeat, with 2024 NASCAR champion Joey Logano also among the star drivers in the field for the “The Great American Race” on Feb. 16 at Daytona International Speedway.

Hamlin would be become just the third driver with at least four Daytona 500 victories while Byron is trying to become the first repeat winner since Hamlin pulled it off in 2019 and 2020. They are part of a field that includes NASCAR's most popular driver, Chase Elliott, who won the exhibition Clash and will try to duplicate the sweep his father, Bill, pulled off in 1987. Among other stars in the field are Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney, and three international drivers: Helio Castroneves (Brazil), Daniel Suarez (Mexico) and Shane van Gisbergen (New Zealand).

What channel is the Daytona 500 on?

The race will be aired on Fox and Fox Deportes. Mike Joy, Clint Bowyer, and Kevin Harvick are in the booth. Larry McReynolds partners with Joy, Bowyer and Harvick to offer analysis. Jamie Little, Regan Smith and Josh Sims cover stories from pit road. Race coverage starts at 12:30 p.m. Eastern. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio offer broadcasts and the race will be streamed on the Fox Sports app.

What time is the Daytona 500?

It will start at approximately 2:30 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 16.

Who is the Daytona 500 favorite?

Logano, Blaney and Brad Keselowski are listed as co-favorites (+1200) to win the race, per BETMGM Sportsbook.

What celebrities are appearing at the Daytona 500?

Pitbull will perform at the pre-race concert. Pitbull also is part of the ownership group of Trackhouse Racing. The Daytona 500 traditionally attracts big celebrities for other roles including grand marshal, pace car driver and honorary starter. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was the 2024 Daytona 500 grand marshal.

What should I know about the Daytona 500?

NASCAR added a new provision this year that earmarks a starting position for what the stock car series called “ world-class drivers” who enter a Cup Series race. Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Castroneves claimed that spot in the big race as part of the rule change. Castroneves will be driving for Trackhouse Racing and will make his NASCAR debut at 49.

Multiple cars crash in Turn 3 during the final laps of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Feb. 19, 2024, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Credit: AP/Mike Troxell

Under the new rule, the driver/car owner will not be eligible for race points, playoff points or prize money. Cars that finish below the elite driver will have their finishing position adjusted upward one spot and also have their prize money, race points and stage points adjusted.

Who is in the field for the Daytona 500?

There are traditionally 40 drivers in the field: 36 guaranteed spots while nine other drivers compete in earlier qualifying races for the other four spots. Should Castroneves not qualify traditionally, the field will have 41 cars. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and two-time Daytona 500 winner Jimmie Johnson and 2017 champion Martin Truex Jr. are among the nine drivers competing for the four open spots.

The NASCAR team owned by Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. will attempt to make its Cup Series debut in the Daytona 500 with last year's Xfinity Series champion, Justin Allgaier, behind the wheel.

What about the lawsuit?

23XI Racing, a team co-owned by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, and Front Row Motorsports have filed an federal antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR over the charter system at the heart of the Cup Series. The system allows 36 cars to have charter that guarantees them a spot in the field at every race. There are four open spots earmarked for the field each week.

Fans fill the infield during activities before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Feb. 19, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Credit: AP/David Graham

The teams banded together for negotiations seeking changes to the charter system in an often-contentious battle with NASCAR for nearly two years. Last September, NASCAR presented the teams with a take-it-or-leave-it offer just before the start of the playoffs.

23XI and Front Row were the only two teams out of 15 that refused to sign, instead filing suit accusing NASCAR of being an unfair monopoly and winning a court order allowing them to compete this season as chartered teams while the lawsuit plays out.