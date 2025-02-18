F1 drivers gather in London to launch 75th anniversary season

LONDON — All 20 Formula 1 drivers and the 10 teams are expected in London on Tuesday to kick-start the 2025 season with a new live launch show.

The F1 75 Live event at London's O2 arena marks a new approach by the series. It's the first time the sport is hosting its own large-scale launch event, rather than leaving it to the individual teams to present their drivers and cars.

The televised two-hour show includes musical acts like country singer Kane Brown, British band Take That and MGK, also known as Machine Gun Kelly.

Teams will present their 2025 liveries, but don't have to show off the actual cars they'll race this season. Teams are still allowed to hold their own launch events to present their 2025 cars, as McLaren and Williams did last week.

F1's preparations for the new season — which marks the series' 75th anniversary — continue with preseason testing next week at the Bahrain International Circuit. The first race is the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 16.