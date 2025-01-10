F1 team Alpine signs Franco Colapinto as reserve driver
ENSTONE, England — Franco Colapinto has joined Formula 1 team Alpine as a reserve driver for this year after racing for Williams in 2024.
The 21-year-old Argentinian signed a multi-year deal with Alpine, which earlier promoted Jack Doohan to team with Pierre Gasly for the upcoming season.
Colapinto finished 2024 with five points after replacing Logan Sargeant in August.
“Now, it is time for a new chapter, and to take on this challenge with BWT Alpine Formula One Team is truly an honor,” Colapinto said in the team's statement Thursday.
