Rookie F1 driver Colapinto laughs off Messi comparisons as excitement rises in Argentina

MONZA, Italy — Rookie driver Franco Colapinto laughed off comparisons to Lionel Messi as he prepares to become the first Argentine to race in Formula One for 23 years.

Colapinto has been drafted by Williams to replace the axed Logan Sargeant for the rest of the season, starting this week at the Italian Grand Prix.

The 21-year-old Colapinto, who is sixth in the F2 standings, becomes the first driver from Argentina to race in F1 since Gaston Mazzacane in 2001 — and excitement back in his home country has reached fever pitch, with some even likening him to soccer great Messi.

“It’s very difficult to feel as Lionel Messi, I don’t know how it is to feel that,” a bemused Colapinto said at Monza on Thursday.

“But sometimes I see that they compare me and I’m like, you guys are crazy, like Messi is God, it’s like you cannot, how are you comparing me?”

Colapinto was preparing to race in F2 this weekend at Monza and found out only on Monday that he would instead be making the step up.

He has driven only one practice session for Williams, at the British GP last month using Sargeant’s car. But he said the hours he has put in in the simulator and conversations with the engineers will help him with the steep learning curve.

Williams driver Franco Colapinto of Argentina talks with reporters at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Thursday, Aug.29, 2024. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. Credit: AP/Luca Bruno

“It’s an opportunity that I’ve always been ready for, that I’ve been waiting for for so long, since I was a young kid I was always dreaming of this coming true and happening,” Colapinto said. "I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity.

“It came very late of course but I’m always ready, I wasn’t expecting it to be honest. And I cannot explain how happy I am to be here with Williams, they have been very supportive and the opportunity that they have given me is insane.”

There is also little pressure on Colapinto.

Whatever happens in the remaining nine races, he knows he will not be in the seat next year, with Carlos Sainz Jr. moving from Ferrari to Williams to partner Alex Albon for 2025.

Williams driver Franco Colapinto of Argentina steers his car at the Silverstone racetrack in Silverstone, England, July 5, 2024. Credit: AP/Luca Bruno

“My main focus is myself. Trying to do the best job I can … and trying to learn as quick as possible,” Colapinto said.

“I am going step by step, race by race, corner by corner. I have no idea about next year. It’s an amazing news to have. I can’t be more than grateful for this chance to be doing it here.”

Sargeant left F1 with one point in 36 race starts since he joined Williams at the start of the 2023 season. His best finish was 11th this season, a year in which Williams gave him clear performance goals to keep his seat through the end of the season.

Sargeant crashed heavily in practice at last week’s Dutch GP and finished 16th in the race.