Formula One team McLaren extends engine deal with provider Mercedes until 2030

WOKING, England — The McLaren Formula One team will continue using Mercedes engines until 2030 after extending its contract on Friday.

Mercedes started supplying engines to McLaren again in 2021 and the existing contract was until the end of 2025. They had previously worked together from 1995-2014.

“Mercedes-Benz have been a brilliant and reliable partner of the McLaren Formula One team,” McLaren CEO Zak Brown said. “The extension signifies the confidence that our shareholders and the wider team have in their powertrains and the direction we’re taking with them into the new era of regulations ahead."

Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo won the Italian GP driving for McLaren in 2021. He is the last driver to win for McLaren, but the team has done well this season with Lando Norris securing seven podium finishes. Oscar Piastri has also impressed in his debut season.

McLaren was fourth in the constructors' standings heading into the final race at the Abu Dhabi GP on Sunday, 11 points ahead of fifth-place Aston Martin.