F1 race director Wittich to be replaced in a surprise move with 3 races to go

Formula 1 race director Niels Wittich will be replaced in a surprise move with three races to go and the title yet to be decided.

The series' governing body, the FIA, said on Tuesday that Wittich had “stepped down” and would be replaced starting from next week's Las Vegas Grand Prix by Rui Marques, who had been race director for Formula 2 and 3.

However, German publication motorsport-magazin.com quoted Wittich, who is German, as saying: “I did not resign." The FIA did not immediately comment on that report.

“The FIA can confirm that Niels Wittich has stepped down from his position as F1 race director to pursue new opportunities," the FIA said in a statement, without explaining the timing of his departure.

“Niels has fulfilled his numerous responsibilities as race director with professionalism and dedication. We thank him for his commitment and we wish him the best for the future.”

The FIA added that Marques “brings a wealth of experience” to the role.

Wittich's departure signifies more upheaval at the FIA, which has already seen other senior officials leave over the last year. Drivers also last week criticized the FIA and President Mohammed Ben Sulayem over decisions that punished top drivers for swearing.

Marques' first event as race director could decide the drivers' title if Max Verstappen finishes ahead of his nearest challenger Lando Norris in Las Vegas on Nov. 23.

The role of race director focuses largely on safety and discussing any concerns with the drivers, though it became the focus of controversy in 2021.

Then-race director Michael Masi's decision to resume racing on the last lap of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after a safety car period allowed Verstappen to overtake Lewis Hamilton and win his first world title.

It sparked protests from Hamilton's Mercedes team, which were denied, and long-running debate over how F1 races should be overseen.

The FIA later ruled that Masi made a “human error” in overseeing the restart and that radio calls from team leaders at Mercedes and Verstappen’s Red Bull placed Masi under pressure. The FIA ended direct radio communication between the race director and teams.

Masi was replaced ahead of the 2022 season, initially by Wittich and Eduardo Freitas sharing the race director role, before Wittich took over sole responsibility.

Wittich was also the race director in Miami in 2022 when he attempted to implement an FIA push to crack down on drivers wearing jewelry. Hamilton responded by turning up to the event wearing numerous necklaces, watches and rings.

While there has been debate over how F1 races have been administered this season, it has generally centered on how other officials — the stewards — interpret the rules on overtaking, and the penalties for overly aggressive driving, as Verstappen and Norris have fought on the track.