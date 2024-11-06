Sauber signs Brazilian driver Gabriel Bortoleto to partner Nico Hülkenberg in F1 for 2025

HINWIL, Switzerland — Sauber has signed 20-year-old Brazilian driver Gabriel Bortoleto to make his debut in Formula 1 next year as Nico Hülkenberg's teammate.

The decision means that Sauber's current drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu are without an F1 seat for 2025. Neither has scored a point all season and Sauber's car has been largely uncompetitive.

Signing Bortoleto, who leads the Formula 2 standings with two rounds to go, gives Sauber a blend of youth and experience alongside the 37-year-old Hülkenberg. German automaker Audi is taking over Sauber, which will be rebranded as the Audi works team for 2026.

“This is one of the most exciting projects in motorsport, if not in all of sports. Joining a team that combines the rich motorsport history of Sauber and Audi is a true honor," Bortoleto said in a statement.

“Beyond simply being a member, I aim to grow with this ambitious project and reach the pinnacle of motorsport. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity given to me by the team and for the chance to work alongside an experienced driver like Nico.”

Bortoleto, who won the F3 championship last season, began racing in karting as a kid before his family moved to Europe. He is the first full-time Brazilian driver in F1 since Felipe Massa retired in 2017. Pietro Fittipaldi did two races in 2020 as an injury replacement.

Bortoleto joined the McLaren's driver program last year and the team said he will be released at the end of the 2024 season so he can pursue his F1 career.

Kick Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland, right, and Kick Sauber driver Guanyu Zhou of China walk around the paddock of the Interlagos race track ahead the first free practice for the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. Credit: AP/Ettore Chiereguini

“All the best for the future,” McLaren said.

Bottas and Zhou had been with Sauber since 2022.

“After open and constructive discussions with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, we mutually concluded that conditions to continue together could not be met so we agreed that it is time to part ways,” Sauber said. “We would like to thank both for the contribution they have made to the team in the last three years. They have been the embodiment of professionalism, using their experience and enthusiasm to support our growth.”

Bottas, who had joined from Mercedes, could reportedly return to his former team in a reserve role.

“A situation like this is never easy for anyone," he said.