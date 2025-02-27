SportsMotor Racing

Hamilton goes fastest for Ferrari as rain in Bahrain hits F1 testing

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leaves the pit lane...

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leaves the pit lane during a Formula One pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. Credit: AP/Darko Bandic

By The Associated Press

SAKHIR, Bahrain — Lewis Hamilton was fastest in his new Ferrari on the morning of the second day of Formula 1 preseason testing as rain in the desert affected Thursday's session.

The seven-time champion's best time was nearly four-tenths of a second faster than his former teammate George Russell of Mercedes. Carlos Sainz, Jr. was third fastest for Williams.

Hamilton's time was also a second faster than the best lap from the first day of testing Wednesday, which was set by Lando Norris for McLaren. Times in testing often don’t reflect a driver or car’s true pace because of different strategies.

Adding to the unseasonably cold conditions, the rare sight of light rain in Bahrain midway through the session was an extra complication for teams trying to learn more about their new cars.

Expecting dry conditions in the desert, only two teams — Aston Martin and Haas — brought wet-weather tires for the test.

Testing continues later Thursday and the first race of the season is the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 16.

