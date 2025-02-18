George Russell says he won't change approach to Max Verstappen after F1 feud in 2024

LONDON — George Russell says he won't follow Lando Norris by changing his approach to Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen following a feud last season.

Russell accused Verstappen of bullying in November and claimed the Dutch driver had threatened to crash into him deliberately. The rift began with a dispute over a penalty in qualifying which cost the world champion pole position.

McLaren’s Norris said last week he’ll drive with his “elbows out” when racing Verstappen in 2025 after controversial on-track battles between the title rivals last season.

“We haven’t spoken (with Verstappen since last year), no concerns about him or his driving or anything. That happened last year and I want to focus on myself," Russell said Tuesday ahead of F1's season launch event in London.

"Obviously things, I felt, got out of line at the end of last year and I made it pretty clear that I’m not going to take it. But now it’s 2025 and I’m focused on the job and the job is to win, so I’m not going to change my approach fighting him, fighting any other drivers. The goal is the same.”

Swearing clampdown

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem's push to cut down on swearing by F1 drivers led to punishments last season for Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

Russell is a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, the body representing F1 drivers, which called on the FIA to treat drivers like adults on the issue last year.

Since then, new rules for 2025 mean drivers could now be suspended or lose championship points if they swear repeatedly.

“I do think there’s merit in saying there is no need to swear in an environment like this," Russell said, sitting alongside new Italian teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

"But ultimately, especially for the guys when English isn’t their first language, the first thing you get taught are the swear words and the first Italian words he’s teaching me are the swear words.”

Russell has also been critical of the FIA after the governing body fired leading officials, including then-race director Niels Wittich, last season. In November he called for clarity over “who's getting fired next” at the FIA.