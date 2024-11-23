SportsMotor Racing

Greg Biffle wins Myers Brothers Award for humanitarian aid relief efforts following Hurricane Helene

By The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle was named the recipient of the National Motorsports Press Association’s Myers Brothers Award on Friday for his humanitarian aid efforts earlier this summer in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

Before most of the country knew the devastation the hurricane dealt Western North Carolina and East Tennessee, the 54-year-old Biffle had already boarded his personal helicopter, delivering aid to the flooded, remote region that was cut off from the rest of the world.

Biffle’s unselfish efforts as part of Operation Helidrop spearheaded NASCAR’s mobilization to help those who desperately needed food, water, medicine, clothing and housing.

During one of his trips to the mountains, a trapped man signaled Biffle for help with a mirror. After multiple attempts, Biffle was able to land his helicopter and provide the supplies the man and his neighbors needed.

Biffle won 54 races across NASCAR's three circuits, including 19 at the Cup Series level. He also won the Trucks Series championship in 2000 and the Xfinity Series title in 2002.

The award, selected annually by a vote of the NMPA membership, is presented annually since 1958 in honor of former NASCAR competitors Billy and Bobby Myers and recognizes individuals and/or groups who have provided outstanding contributions to the sport of stock car racing.

Biffle is a first-time winner of the award.

The other nominees for 2024 were Wayne Auton, Erik Jones Foundation, Kyle Larson, Grant Lynch, Winston Kelley, Doug Rice and David Wilson.

