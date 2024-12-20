SportsMotor Racing

Hadjar to fill Lawson's seat at Formula 1 team RB for 2025 season

Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar of France prepares during the...

Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar of France prepares during the first free practice ahead of the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. Credit: AP/Darko Bandic

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Racing Bulls, the junior Formula 1 team of Red Bull, announced Friday it has signed 20-year-old driver Isack Hadjar for next season.

The Frenchman will team up with Yuki Tsunoda at RB after filling the seat left vacant by new Red Bull driver Liam Lawson.

The announcement made by RB came a day after Red Bull promoted Lawson to drive alongside world champion Max Verstappen.

Hadjar finished runner-up in the F2 feeder series this season.

He told the RB website that he will look forward to the “huge learning curve” ahead of him.

“I feel like I’m stepping into a whole new universe, driving a much faster car and racing with the best drivers in the world,” he said. “It’ll be a huge learning curve, but I’m ready to work hard and do the best I can for the team.”

RB finished eighth in the constructors championship in 2024.

More motor racing

Hadjar to fill Lawson's seat at Formula 1 team RB for 2025 season
Bottas returns to Mercedes as F1 reserve driver for 2025 season
Red Bull picks Liam Lawson as Max Verstappen's F1 teammate in 20251m read
23XI Racing and Front Row can compete in NASCAR's 2025 season as chartered teams in legal victory2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME