Bourdais seethes after IMSA strips team of class victory at Rolex 24 at Daytona

IMSA stripped Tower Motorsports of its LMP2 class victory at the Rolex 24 at Daytona because of a technical infraction. The victory was given Wednesday to runner-up United Autosports, the team co-owned by McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.

The Tower entry driven by John Farano, Sebastien Bourdais, Sebastian Alvarez and Job van Uitert won its class at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday when the twice-round-the-clock endurance classic ended. The Rolex 24 was won overall for the second consecutive year by Porsche Penske Motorsport.

IMSA said the Tower entry exceeded the maximum allowable wear to the regulated area of the skid block on the underside of the car during post-race inspection. Tower protested the penalty, but it was denied by IMSA.

“Racing can be cruel but governing bodies can be far worse,” Bourdais wrote on social media. He explained a damper that controls ride height failed and it lowered the rear of the car, thus overwearing the skid block.

“In recent memory, IMSA always used common sense when enforcing rules that were breached by technical failure,” Bourdais seethed, particularly over the treatment of Tower.

“Making them look like cheaters makes me sick as they always operate by the book,” he wrote.

The penalty promoted Daniel Goldburg, Paul di Resta, Rasmus Lindh and James Allen to first place. It was the first Rolex win for all but Allen.

“We came to Daytona with one very clear goal and we have achieved it,” said United Autosports co-owner Richard Dean, “To win the Rolex 24 at Daytona any year is pretty special, but to win it only a few months after celebrating victory at the Le Mans 24 Hours makes it an extra special moment.

“Zak and I would like to thank the entire team for their dedication and commitment. We can all be very proud of what we have achieved.”