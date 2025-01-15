2-time IndyCar champion Will Power hires agent as he begins a contract season with Team Penske

INDIANAPOLIS — Two-time IndyCar champ Will Power, the 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner, has signed with an agent for the first time as he heads into a contract year with Team Penske.

A14 Management, a new company launched by Spanish drivers Fernando Alonso and Oriol Servia, announced Wednesday that they'd added Power as their client. It's the biggest signing yet for Alonso, a Formula 1 driver and two-time world champ, and Servia, a longtime open-wheel driver who is now IndyCar’s pace car driver.

Power, who turns 44 in March, joined Penske's powerhouse team in 2009. The Australian broke Mario Andretti's IndyCar career record for poles in 2022 and has since extended that mark to 70 — three more than Andretti finished with in his long career.

Power also ranks fourth all-time with 44 wins. Only A.J. Foyt (67), Scott Dixon (58) and Andretti (52) have reached victory lane more often.

Power won three races and finished fourth in the IndyCar points last year, his 24th season competing in a major open-wheel circuit.

He now has someone to negotiate both a new IndyCar contract as well as potential races outside the series.

Power was scheduled to compete in the Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2023 but withdrew when his wife was hospitalized with a life-threatening staph infection. He has said he would like to compete in sports cars, specifically the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and may even give NASCAR a try.

Power was scheduled to speak with reporters later Wednesday during the second and final day of the series' media days in Indianapolis.