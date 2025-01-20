SportsMotor Racing

Lewis Hamilton arrives in Maranello for his 1st day at Ferrari

Second placed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, bottom, is...

Second placed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, bottom, is sprayed with champagne by third placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco on the podium for the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Credit: AP/Fernando Llano

By The Associated Press

MARANELLO, Italy — Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton arrived at Ferrari’s headquarters on Monday to get down to work with his new team.

First up was a short visit to the Fiorano track followed by a meeting with Piero Ferrari and then “a day-long total immersion program,” the team said.

“There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Scuderia Ferrari HP driver, is one of those days,” Hamilton said. “I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn’t be happier to realize that dream today.”

The 40-year-old Hamilton is expected to drive a 2022 or 2023 Ferrari car over the next few days at Fiorano.

Hamilton announced last year that he was leaving Mercedes for Ferrari.

More motor racing

Magnussen puts F1 in rearview mirror for good and begins his 2nd career in sports car racing3m read
Father of former NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. dies at 661m read
IMSA brings 27 STEM-focused high school students to Daytona to learn about jobs in motorsports3m read
2-time IndyCar champion Will Power hires agent with the hope he can keep racing for Team Penske2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME