SportsMotor Racing

F1 champion Max Verstappen to become first-time father with girlfriend Kelly Piquet

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands attends a...

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands attends a news conference ahead of the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. Credit: AP/Darko Bandic

By The Associated Press

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen is set to become a father for the first time with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet, he said Friday.

There's racing heritage on both sides of the family. Verstappen secured his fourth F1 title in Las Vegas last month, and Kelly's father Nelson Piquet was a three-time champion in the 1980s.

“Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way,” the Dutch driver wrote on Instagram. “We couldn't be happier with our little miracle.”

Verstappen’s father Jos drove in F1 in the 1990s and early 2000s. Kelly Piquet’s brother Nelson Piquet, Jr. was a driver for Renault in the 2000s and was champion in the first season of the Formula E series for electric cars in 2014-15.

Verstappen is aiming to win his 10th F1 race of the year at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. Practice gets underway Friday.

More motor racing

'Hello to my brother': Charles and Arthur Leclerc team up for Ferrari in F1 practice1m read
Grid penalty for Charles Leclerc deals a blow to Ferrari's hopes in F1 constructors' title race2m read
Chinese Grand Prix to stay in F1 until at least 2030 as Zhou Guanyu leaves the grid
F1 champion Max Verstappen to become first-time father with girlfriend Kelly Piquet

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME