McLaren signs IndyCar racer Pato O'Ward as a reserve driver for the 2024 F1 season

WOKING, England — Formula One team McLaren signed its IndyCar racer Pato O’Ward on Thursday as a reserve driver for next season.

The 24-year-old Pato will jump behind the wheel for the first practice session of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday, and will then take part in post-season testing at the same track, McLaren said in a statement.

O'Ward will combine his reserve role on McLaren's F1 team next year with driving for Arrow McLaren in the IndyCar series.

After placing fourth in this year’s IndyCar championship, with seven podium finishes, he collected enough points to qualify for a Super Licence that paved the way for a reserve role with McLaren and potential future in F1.

"Pumped to take on this new role within the McLaren Racing family," O'Ward said. “I’ve always said it’s never a bad day when you get to jump into an F1 car, so I look forward to joining the reserve driver pool for next year."