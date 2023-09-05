Michael Andretti rebrands eponymous racing empire to Andretti Global

MONTEREY, Calif. — Michael Andretti is rebranding his racing empire from Andretti Autosport to Andretti Global to apply the parent company name to his entire organization.

Andretti Global currently operates in eight motorsports series across six continents and is pushing hard to enter both Formula One and NASCAR.

“I’m proud of what Andretti Autosport has accomplished over the years, and all the memories that have come with so many special moments," said Michael Andretti. "Just as proud as I am of our past, I’m equally excited about our future. As we continue to expand and build a global racing institution, our goal is to be engrained in the culture of our fans, teams and partners. This rebrand is a major milestone in our team’s journey, but we are only getting started.”

Along with the name change, the current Andretti Autosport shield will be replaced with the Andretti Global logo. Andretti Formula E will be the first of the Andretti Global teams to take on the new branding when the reigning champions open the season with testing in October.

“The words Andretti and motorsports are synonymous, and I’m impressed and excited by the worldwide fanbase and reach of the Andretti name," said Andretti Global partner Dan Towriss. "I’m proud to be working with Michael and his team to build that name and legacy into an even stronger brand that reflects our ambitions and values. We are committed to excellence, and I believe our work will benefit our fans and partners around the globe.”