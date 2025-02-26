FIA confirms 2 pit stops for F1's Monaco Grand Prix to liven up dull racing

PARIS — Formula 1 drivers will have to make at least two pit stops at the Monaco Grand Prix in an attempt to inject some jeopardy into a glamorous race where overtaking is almost impossible.

F1's governing body, the FIA, confirmed Wednesday that it would mandate using at least three sets of tires “with the primary intent of improving the sporting spectacle of this race given the notable difficulty in overtaking at this circuit.”

The overtaking challenges for wide modern F1 cars has seen recent races in Monaco often decided largely by grid positions from Saturday qualifying.

Last year’s race was red-flagged after first-lap crashes and resumed with a standing restart, which allowed all cars to change tires. There was little action after that as Charles Leclerc took the victory without stopping again.