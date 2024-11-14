SportsMotor Racing

F1 extends contract with Monaco GP for six more years to 2031

Ferrari driver Fernando Alonso of Spain steers his car as...

Ferrari driver Fernando Alonso of Spain steers his car as two sunbathers relaxes on a terrace during the qualifying session at the Monaco racetrack, on May 28, 2011. Credit: AP/Luca Bruno

By The Associated Press

MONACO — Formula 1 extended a contract with the Monaco Grand Prix for six more years on Thursday.

The famed city circuit will stage F1 till 2031.

“I’m delighted,” F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said.

“The streets of Monte Carlo are unique and a famous part of Formula 1, and the Monaco Grand Prix remains a race that all drivers dream of winning.”

Under the new deal with the Automobile Club of Monaco, starting in 2026, the grand prix will be contested on the first full weekend in June.

Next year’s race is on May 25 and will mark the 75th anniversary of its official F1 debut. Monaco was first raced in 1929.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc won this year, becoming the first local to win the grand prix.

That weekend was the most watched edition of the race in U.S. history, and the third most-viewed F1 race of all time in the U.S., F1 said.

More motor racing

F1 extends contract with Monaco GP for six more years to 2031
Greg Maffei steps down as CEO of Liberty Media, the company that owns F1
NHRA to determine champions, a week after NASCAR crowns title winners. F1 returns next week in Vegas3m read
F1 race director Wittich to be replaced in a surprise move with 3 races to go1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME