SportsMotor Racing

Monte Carlo rally organizers demand better behavior from fans using flares and pyrotechnics

Andreas Mikkelsen of Norway, steering a Polo Volkswagen, starts the...

Andreas Mikkelsen of Norway, steering a Polo Volkswagen, starts the 84th Rally of Monte Carlo, from Monaco, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016. Credit: AP/Lionel Cironneau

By The Associated Press

MONACO — Monte Carlo rally organizers called for better behavior from fans watching the race on Friday after flares were lit and pyrotechnics were used during Thursday night's racing.

The Automobile Club de Monaco posted a video of one fan waiting for a car to turn a sharp Alpine corner before sprinting behind it with a lit flare. Three other fans did the same, running behind another car while filming on their phones.

“It is this type of behavior which led to the cancelation of the third special (stage),” the ACM posted on X. “Respect the security measures for the smooth running of the event.”

The third special stage had to be called off for security reasons after several cars had started it because of too many fans approaching cars and smoke from flares hampering visibility.

Eight-time world champion Sébastien Ogier called for a ban on flares and pyrotechnics.

“I am not a fan at all. Fans have the impression that they're being cool, but honestly stop guys because it's hyper dangerous," he said on French website Rally Sport. "We're always in the fog and we can't see anything. I hope that sooner or later we can ban that because honestly it's not a good idea.”

The rally continued in daylight hours on Friday.

More motor racing

F1 champion Max Verstappen the brightest star missing from stacked field at Rolex 24 of Daytona1m read
Meyer Shank Racing returns to Rolex 24 as 61 cars and 235 drivers prep for Daytona endurance race3m read
F1 drivers could be suspended for swearing or political statements under new rules1m read
An IMSA race has turned into a family affair with 8 different teams paired with relatives3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME