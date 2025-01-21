SportsMotor Racing

Haas appoints Laura Mueller as F1's first female race engineer

By The Associated Press

Haas has appointed Laura Mueller as the first female race engineer in Formula 1.

Mueller will be working with French driver Esteban Ocon this year, Haas said on Tuesday.

Race engineer is a very visible role in F1 since they’re on the radio to drivers during races and those messages are broadcast.

Haas was seventh in the constructor standings last year and has a new lineup with Ocon and Ollie Bearman.

Mueller was promoted from her role as performance engineer. The German has been with Haas since 2022.

“She’s a pretty determined character,” Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu was quoted as saying on the F1 website. “And then she’s very hard working. Her work ethic is really, really good.”

