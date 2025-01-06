Castroneves to attempt to qualify for Daytona 500, would be NASCAR debut for 4-time Indy 500 winner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will attempt to make his NASCAR debut in next month's Daytona 500 with Trackhouse Racing.

Castroneves, one of the most popular drivers in IndyCar history, has been trying for two years to get a Daytona 500 seat and finally landed one Monday as part of Trackhouse's “Project 91” designed to give renowned racers from outside of NASCAR a shot in a stock car.

He will attempt to qualify for the “Great American Race” in the No. 91 Chevrolet with sponsorship from Wendy's. Darian Grubb will be his crew chief.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would enter a NASCAR race and certainly not the Daytona 500 with a team like Trackhouse Racing,” Castroneves said. “This is an opportunity that nobody in their right mind could ever turn down. I am so thankful to Wendy’s for allowing me to wear their uniform and drive their car."

Project 91 debuted in 2022 when former Formula 1 champion Kimi Raikkonen made his Cup Series debut at Watkins Glen. Project 91 then ran three times in 2023, once with Raikkonen at Circuit of the Americas and twice with three-time Australian V8 Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen.

Van Gisbergen won in his NASCAR debut on the street course in Chicago and that led to last season's move to full-time stock car competition. The New Zealander will be a full-time Cup Series driver this year.

Castroneves, meanwhile, is at the end of his driving career. One of only four drivers to win the Indy 500 four times, the Brazilian moved into an ownership role with Meyer Shank Racing last season and only ran three races.

His 2021 win at Indianapolis was with Meyer Shank, where he landed after his long career with Team Penske came to a close. Castroneves had been inquiring for the last few years about a chance to run the Daytona 500.

Castroneves is a three-time winner of the Rolex 24 endurance sports car race held on the road course inside Daytona International Speedway. NASCAR's biggest race is held on the 2 1/2-mile oval.

“Hélio is one of the greatest drivers of all time and exactly the type of driver we want to bring to NASCAR,” Trackhouse owner Justin Marks said. “I think race fans around the world will be excited to see Hélio in NASCAR’s most prestigious race. It also exposes our sport to a global audience and allows them to see just how great of a series we have in NASCAR.”

Castroneves won 31 races in IndyCar and finished second in the championship four times. He's part of the exclusive group of four-time Indy 500 winners with A.J. Foyt, Rick Mears and Al Unser Sr.

Castroneves will need to qualify for the Feb. 16 race with either a fast time in time trials or race his way in via a qualifying race. There are only four open spots in the 40-car field, as 36 are earmarked for teams that hold NASCAR charters. Trackhouse has three chartered Cup cars, but the Project 91 Chevrolet is not one of them. The Trackhouse drivers with guaranteed spots in the Daytona 500 are van Gisbergen, Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez.

If Castroneves won the Daytona 500, he would join Foyt and Mario Andretti as the only drivers to win both the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500.

“I know how much of a challenge this is going to be, but I also know the type of people and team Trackhouse Racing will bring to the effort,” Castroneves said. “I can’t wait to get to the Trackhouse race shop in North Carolina to meet everyone and prepare for Daytona. There is so much I must learn and I’m ready to get started.”

This story has been corrected to show that Trackhouse has three, not two, chartered cars for NASCAR's Cup Series.