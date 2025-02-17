SportsMotor Racing

William Bryon survives late wrecks to win 2nd straight Daytona 500

William Byron leaps into his pit cfew after winning the...

William Byron leaps into his pit cfew after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

By The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — William Byron raced to his second straight Daytona 500 victory, surviving a string of late-race wrecks that knocked out a chunk of contenders and sent the Hendrick Motorsports driver into victory lane Sunday night at Daytona International Speedway.

Ninth in the No. 24 Chevrolet with one lap left, Byron became the first back-to-back winner since Denny Hamlin in 2019-20.

Bryon took advantage of another wreck on the final lap — NASCAR did not drop the caution and let the field race to the finish — and took another, familiar burnout in Daytona International Speedway.

The 27-year-old Byron held on to win after two weather delays totaling more than 3 1/2 hours, and with President Donald Trump set to watch the rest of the race in Florida, after he earlier led drivers on two laps around the track in his heavily armored presidential limousine known in Washington as “The Beast.”

More motor racing

William Bryon survives late wrecks to win 2nd straight Daytona 500
The Latest: William Byron wins Daytona 500 for the second straight year26m read
Four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves gets a crash course in stock cars at Daytona1m read
Daytona 500 resumes after lengthy rain delay; Trump on hand for start of NASCAR's biggest race2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME