'Captain America' actor Anthony Mackie is named grand marshal for the Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — Captain America is landing at The Great American Race.

Actor Anthony Mackie is set to give the command for drivers to start their engines on Sunday at the Daytona 500. Mackie plays Captain America in Marvel Studios’ new film “Captain America: Brave New World,” which opens Friday.

Mackie appeared in previous Marvel Studios movies as Sam Wilson, including “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Ant-Man,” “Captain America: Civil War," “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Avengers: Endgame.

He also appeared in the Marvel Television series "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" where he officially took the mantle of Captain America.