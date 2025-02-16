SportsMotor Racing

Daytona 500 stopped by rain after 11 laps with Trump on hand for NASCAR's biggest race

President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with NASCAR Hall of...

President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Richard Petty at the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

By The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Rain has stopped the Daytona 500 on Sunday after 11 laps, not long after President Donald Trump in his heavily armored presidential limousine known in Washington as “The Beast” led the drivers on two laps around the track.

The caution flag came out with defending Daytona 500 champion William Byron out front.

Rain started falling in turns one and two, the West side of the 2 1/2-mile Daytona International Speedway.

Trump spoke to the drivers as he led them through several ceremonial laps.

“This is your favorite president. I’m a big fan. I am a really big fan of you people," Trump said. "How you do this I don’t know, but I just want you to be safe. You’re talented people and you’re great people and great Americans. Have a good day, have a lot of fun and I’ll see you later.”

NASCAR officials moved the start time to 2 p.m. Eastern earlier this week — 70 minutes ahead of the planned green flag — because of potential rain. Inclement weather is expected to be in the area between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., with forecasts showing 99% chance of rain. And since it takes roughly two hours to dry the track, it could be 7 p.m. before the race resumes.

“ Captain America ” actor Anthony Mackie landed at the “Great American Race” and gave the command for drivers to start their engines.

President Donald Trump rides in the presidential limousine known as...

President Donald Trump rides in the presidential limousine known as "The Beast" down pit lane ahead of the start of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

More motor racing

Trump attends the Daytona 500 and says the spirit of NASCAR will 'fuel America's Golden Age'2m read
The Latest: Heavy rain brings the race to an hourslong halt13m read
Daytona 500 stopped by rain after 11 laps with Trump on hand for NASCAR's biggest race
Final Daytona 500 practice is paced by Keselowski as Fords dominate session 17 drivers skipped2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME