LaJoie to run limited schedule with RWR and be analyst for Prime Video's portion of NASCAR schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie will run a limited Cup Series schedule with Rick Ware Racing this year and also be an analyst for Amazon Prime Video's portion of the Cup Series schedule.

LaJoie will drive No. 01 Ford Mustang for Ware as he works to build his Stacking Pennies Performance Brand. RWR did not announce how many races LaJoie will enter in Monday's announcement, but the 33-year-old will attempt to qualify for next month's season-opening Daytona 500.

LaJoie's No. 01 does not have a charter so he will need to claim one of the four open spots in the Daytona 500 field by either time trials or his qualifying race. His Ford will be sponsored by DuraMAX and Take 5 Oil Change.

“Rick Ware is someone who makes things happen. He’s a great guy who has been a generous friend in helping me get this vision of Stacking Pennies Performance off the ground,” LaJoie said. “He’s allowed me to put the No. 01 on his Ford Mustangs, building off the brand fans have related to, supported, and cheered for over the past several years."

The No. 01 is meant to represent the “Stacking Pennies” concept LaJoie has developed around the idea that small victories lead to greater success. His Stacking Pennies podcast is one of NASCAR's most popular.

He will also make a transition to the broadcast booth when Prime Video begins its five-race NASCAR run in May with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“In many ways, my driving career has been more successful than I ever could’ve dreamed, yet I lose sleep feeling I never reached my full potential behind the wheel,” LaJoie said. “The pursuit of bettering myself and others around me has never been more important than it is right now.

“My presence on the track will look different than it has in previous years, and it’s going to bring a new host of challenges, but my heart is set on making a lasting impact in the sport and the communities NASCAR reaches.”

LaJoie is the son of NASCAR veteran Randy LaJoie, a two-time Xfinity Series champion who won 15 races over 19 years and 350 starts. Randy LaJoie also made 44 Cup Series starts.

Corey LaJoie has never won in NASCAR's three national series, where he debuted in 2013 with one Xfinity Series start. He has spent the last eight years in the Cup Series, the last four with Spire Motorsports. He logged four top-five finishes with Spire, but has never finished higher than 25th in the Cup standings.