SportsMotor Racing

NASCAR suspends driver Noah Gragson for his activity on social media

Noah Gragson, right, talks to Corey LaJoie after a practice...

Noah Gragson, right, talks to Corey LaJoie after a practice for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Gragson has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club due to undisclosed activity on social media. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

By The Associated Press

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Driver Noah Gragson has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club due to undisclosed activity on social media.

“I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media,” Gragson posted Saturday. “I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple.”

Grant Enfinger will be in the No. 42 Chevrolet, making his Cup debut in Sunday's race at Michigan International Speedway to replace Gragson.

NASCAR said Gragson violated the member conduct of its rule book without providing details.

“His actions do not represent the values of our team,” Legacy Motor Club said in a statement.

The 25-year-old Gragson, who is from Las Vegas, is in his first full season in the Cup series and is No. 33 in points.

More motor racing

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME